Amazon Web Services launches next phase of $20M COVID-19 diagnostic development project

Amazon Web Services is kicking off the next phase of its $20 million COVID-19 research and diagnostic tools development initiative, according to an April 12 company blog post.

Four details:

1. Amazon in March 2020 announced the $20 million investment in the AWS Diagnostic Development initiative, which allows research institutions and private companies to use the cloud platform to support their COVID-19 research.

2. Beginning April 12, AWS is broadening the scope of the project to three new areas: early disease detection to identify outbreaks at individual and community level; prognosis to better understand disease trajectory and public health genomics to strengthen viral genome sequencing.

3. AWS will use the remaining $12 million in funds on COVID-19 projects as well as work focused on other infectious diseases. In the first phase of the program, AWS helped 87 organizations and awarded $8 million for projects including molecular tests for antibodies, diagnostic imaging and wearables.

4. AWS will give priority consideration to applications received before July 31, according to the blog post.

