7 digital health 'unicorn' exits in 2020

With digital health adoption rates skyrocketing from the COVID-19 pandemic, healthcare 'unicorn' activity hit record levels in 2020, according to a recent CB Insights report.

The digital health space saw seven 'unicorn' companies, or private companies valued at more than $1 billion, exit. The exit activity, which is when the company goes public or is acquired, nearly doubled the four exits in 2019 and two exits in 2018.

Here are the seven digital health unicorns that exited in 2020 as well as their valuations:

GoodRx: $12.7 billion

Grail: $8 billion

Gan & Lee: $3.6 billion

Cure Vac: $2.8 billion

One Medical: $1.7 billion

Hims & Hers $1.6 billion

Butterfly: $1.5 billion

More articles on digital transformation:

Online symptom checkers can lead to delayed treatment for serious conditions: study

Apple, Harvard team up on menstrual symptom study

Fast Company's 10 most innovative health tech companies of 2021

© Copyright ASC COMMUNICATIONS 2021. Interested in LINKING to or REPRINTING this content? View our policies by clicking here.