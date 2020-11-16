5 things hospitals should consider before implementing new tech: former Mass General Brigham CIO

John Glaser, PhD, an executive in residence at Boston-based Harvard Medical School and former CIO of Boston-based Partners Healthcare (now Mass General Brigham), developed a list of five deliberations hospitals should consider before adopting new technology.

In a Nov. 12 article he wrote for Harvard Business Review, Dr. Glaser said hospitals should examine the following:

New technology is irrelevant unless it aligns with your healthcare organization's digital transformation goals.



A healthcare organization should be able to explain in one or two sentences why the new tool will bring important changes.



Technology providers should be examined to ensure they are being transparent, can effectively explain what their tool does and will uphold their end of the contract.



Pilot tests are essential. Assessing how new technology is being used in a healthcare organization before it completes the full launch allows inefficiencies and mistakes to be addressed before they create sweeping problems.



Depending on the size of a healthcare organization, a person, unit or department should consistently review technologies to ensure digital transformation is on track.

More articles on digital transformation:

Biden's take on digital health: 4 key points

States ranked by tech, science capabilities

Boston Children's partners with cloud provider on AI-powered COVID-19 imaging detection tool

© Copyright ASC COMMUNICATIONS 2020. Interested in LINKING to or REPRINTING this content? View our policies by clicking here.