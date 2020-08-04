5 new details about Amazon's first health clinic in Texas

Amazon inked a partnership with Crossover Health earlier this year to pilot a health clinic for employees in Texas.

Crossover Health already has several clinics open contracting primary care services directly with employers. The new facility in Texas is the first with Amazon and the partners aim to open six more before the end of the year.

In an Aug. 3 article, D Magazine reported new details about the project. Here are five things to know:

1. Amazon decided to open its first center in the Dallas-Fort Worth area because it's home to one of the largest Amazon employee populations in the U.S. The company also examined primary care use, employee health and ER overuse to decide where to open the center.

2. The first clinic in Dallas-Fort Worth will be open to Crossover Health members as well as Amazon employees; however, the future sites will only be available to Amazon employees.

3. Amazon chose to partner with Crossover due to its virtual health platform, according to the report. Crossover acquired Sherpaa, a digital health company with a virtual care platform, in 2019.

4. Amazon's first health clinic has a virtual care studio so physicians can do virtual visits there.

5. Crossover clinicians will expand their hours to 7 a.m. to 11 p.m. six days per week to accommodate the shift hours of Amazon workers.

