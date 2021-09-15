5 health features in Apple's new smartwatch

Apple unveiled Apple Watch Series 7 Sept. 14, complete with new health features including updates to its workout streaming subscription program and fall detection algorithms.

Below are five new health features included in Apple Watch Series 7 models, which will be available later this fall:

On Sept. 27, Apple Fitness+, Apple Watch's workout streaming subscription program, will introduce a new body-conditioning workout with Pilates, as well as a new mindfulness app with guided meditation. Apple Fitness+ is also rolling out a new program called Workouts to Get Ready for Snow Season featuring Olympic gold medalist skier Ted Ligety.



Later this fall, Apple Fitness+ will start offering group workouts, allowing users to work out with up to 32 people at once.



Apple Watch Series 7's fall detection algorithms have been updated to identify the unique motion and impact of falls that occur during cycling and other workouts.



The new series of Apple Watches features updated cycling workout algorithms that better determine when users are riding motorized bikes versus using leg power alone.



A new voice feedback feature will automatically announce workout milestones so users can stay motivated during cardio activities.

Earlier in September, Apple announced it was expanding many of the health features on its Apple Watch, including a thermometer that helps users with fertility planning and a tool that alerts users when their blood pressure is increasing. However, many of the health-related upgrades Apple disclosed earlier this month will not launch until 2022.