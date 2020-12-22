4 tools to predict COVID-19 death risk, place on vaccine waitlist & more

Throughout the pandemic, healthcare and tech organizations have been creating interactive tools to help individuals predict their likelihood of contracting COVID-19 or even dying from the virus.

Here are four COVID-19 calculators developed this year that are available for free online:

Cleveland Clinic researchers developed a calculator that predicts a person's likelihood of testing positive for COVID-19. The model was built using clinical data from more than 11,000 patients and makes projections based on age, race, gender, socioeconomic status, vaccination history and current medications.

Baltimore-based Johns Hopkins University researchers created a calculator that estimates both individual and community-level risk of dying of COVID-19. Researchers used information from existing studies to estimate the risk of COVID-19 mortality based on an individual's age, gender, socioeconomic factors and medical history.

The New York Times partnered with the Surgo Foundation and Ariadne Labs to develop a calculator that predicts what spot in line an individual may be for a COVID-19 vaccine. The tool calculates the person's outcome based on age, what county they live in, profession and whether they have COVID-19 health-related risks.

Brown Alpert Medical School's digital health center created a calculator that determines a person's risk of contracting COVID-19 based on their daily activities, such as going to the grocery store or an inside gathering. The tool also accounts for safety precautions such as wearing a mask as well as geographic location.

