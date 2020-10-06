24 digital health deals worth $100M+ this year

2020 has become the largest funding year in history for digital health, with 24 deals worth more than $100 million apiece recorded, according to a recent Rock Health report.

At $4 billion invested in digital health companies during the third quarter of 2020, the year's total funding is now $9.4 billion. This beats the previous largest annual sum of $8.2 billion in investments in 2018, according to the report.

Here are the 24 deals totaling more than $100 million, listed largest to smallest:

1. Zwift, an interactive fitness platform for indoor cycling: $450 million.

2. XtraPi, digital drug discovery and development platform: $319 million.

3. Classpass, online monthly fitness membership program: $285 million.

4. Alto, on-demand prescription delivery service: $250 million.

5. Ro, telemedicine and pharmacy platform with medication delivery: $200 million.

6. Amwell, telemedicine platform for on-demand virtual visits: $194 million.

7. Grand Rounds, virtual care provider and health navigation platform: $175 million.

8. Element, cardiac monitoring wearable device: $146 million.

9. Insitro, drug discovery platform using big data and AI: $143 million

10. Preventice, cardiac diagnostic and support patient platform: $137 million.

11. Dispatch, on-demand medical home care: $136 million.

12. Outset, portable dialysis system: $125 million.

13. Atomwise, deep learning platform for drug discovery: $123 million.

14. Sema 4, reproductive health and oncology analytics platform: $121 million.

15. Lyra, data platform for identifying at-risk behavioral health conditions: $110 million.

16. Tonal, smart fitness system for at-home strength training: $110 million.

17. Olive, medical identity fraud prevention platform: $106 million.

18. Cedar, medical billing and collections platform: $106 million.

19. Biofourmis, AI-based remote monitoring platform: $102 million.

20. Heal, physician house call platform: $100 million.

21. Medly, digital pharmacy platform: $100 million.

22. Mindstrong, digital biomarker smartphone tracker: $100 million.

23. Tempus, genomics-based diagnostic company: $100 million.

24. Verana Health, remote patient monitoring using consumer devices platform: $100 million.

