18 companies in UPMC Enterprises' portfolio

UPMC Enterprises, the investment arm of UPMC, invests in translational science companies and digital solutions that can improve the quality of care while lowering costs.

The organization invests in early-stage companies, some of which already have angel-round financing while others need a significant equity investor. It also invests in established companies that want to grow capital or develop a joint venture or co-development partnership. UPMC Enterprises also provides companies and entrepreneurs with clinical intelligence, marketing, engineering, recruitment, operations and more.

In January, UPMC Enterprises announced a $1 billion commitment to life science investments, a month after its translational sciences team committed to investing $800 million by 2024.

Here are its current portfolio companies:

1. Aboundbio, focused on human antibodies for therapeutic targeting

2. Abridge, an app that uses machine learning to help patients and families record healthcare conversations

3. A Lung, focused on addressing acute respiratory failure

4. BlueSphere Bio, focused on personalized T-cell therapies for cancer treatment

5. Cavulus, a member management software services for health plans company

6. Curavi Health, a technology solutions company that focuses on nursing home care delivery

7. Evolent Health, a company focused on value-based care and IDFS development

8. Generian, a company focused on discovering medicine for complex chronic diseases

9. hcOS, an API-driven platform to make healthcare data available to authorized applications and streamline technology development

10. Health Catalyst, a data, decision support and analytics platform

11. Health Fidelity, a company focused on scalable risk adjustment transformation solutions

12. Infectious Disease Connect, a telehealth platform for infectious disease consultation and treatment

13. Moxe, a platform to exchange clinical data to connect payers and providers

14. Prodigo Solutions, a technology company focused on supply chain efficiency

15. RxAnte, a company focused on predictive analytics, medication adherence and clinical services

16. UPMC Genome Center, which provides next generation genomic sequencing and clinical molecular services

17. Vincent, which provides centralized control for decentralized payments

18. Xealth, a platform for digital prescribing and analytics

