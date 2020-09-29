10 hospital innovation leaders share the No. 1 tech device they couldn't live without at work

Hospital innovation executives know better than most people that smart applications of technology can save time and simplify processes — even to the point where users become reliant.

Here, 10 digital innovation leaders from hospitals and health systems across the country share the tech device or software they reach for all day long at their jobs.

Editor's note: Responses have been lightly edited for clarity and length.

Daniel Durand, MD, chief innovation officer at LifeBridge Health (Baltimore): It's not a super new tech device, but automated speech recognition and dictation software. It is very important for my specialty and an increasing number of physicians and keeps getting better every year.

Omer Awan, chief data and digital officer at Atrium Health (Charlotte, N.C.): My iPhone.

Muthu Krishnan, PhD, chief digital transformation officer at IKS Health (Burr Ridge, Ill.): My work laptop. Our capability to connect from anywhere securely helps me keep my work (and meeting schedule) in sync with my colleagues, partners and clients.

Peter Fleischut, MD, senior vice president and chief transformation officer at NewYork-Presbyterian Hospital (New York City): My phone.

Nick Patel, MD, chief digital officer at Prisma Health (Columbia, S.C.): My tablet PC. It's in my bag everywhere I go; I can do everything on it. I can access my EHR, my whole suite of Office 365 including Teams and Skype for business. I love it.

Aaron Martin, executive vice president and chief digital officer at Providence (Renton, Wash.): Probably my Macbook.

John Brownstein, PhD, chief innovation officer at Boston Children's Hospital: Zoom.

Tom Andriola, vice chancellor of IT and data at UC Irvine (Calif.): I would still say my laptop — sorry, I know that's uninteresting.

Lisa Prasad, vice president and chief innovation officer at Henry Ford Health System (Detroit): My Mac.

Sara Vaezy, chief digital strategy and business development officer at Providence (Renton, Wash): My iPhone. I can do 85 percent of what I need to do for my job on it.

