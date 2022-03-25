YouTube's physician influencers

Healthcare professionals have taken to YouTube to reach their patients. From giving out health advice to breaking down the complexities and realities of being a physician in the healthcare industry, the platform is becoming a place for healthcare providers to create their own brand, MM+M reported March 24.

Here are six of the most popular physician influencers on YouTube, according to MM+M.

1. Kevin Jubbal, MD. Dr. Jubbal, former plastic surgery resident, is the physician behind Med School Insiders. A YouTube channel, which helps pre-med and medical students with tips on how to secure a career in medicine. The channel has 1.4 million subscribers.

2. Ed Hope, MD. Dr. Hope of U.K.-based Broomfield Hospital, is a clinical teaching fellow and emergency physician, who has more than 400,000 subscribers. His channel, "Dr. Hope's Sick Notes" posts reaction videos and vlogs about what hospitals were like during the height of the COVID-19 pandemic.

3. Mike Varshavski, DO. Dr. Varshavski of Summit, N.J.-based Overlook Medical Center is an attending physician, who has more than 9 million subscribers. His channel features reaction videos and medical advice.

4. Helene Okpere, MD. Dr. Okpere is an emergency medicine resident of Atlanta-based Emory School of Medicine. Her channel documents her journey throughout medical school and her residency program.

5. Cedric Rutland, MD. Dr. Rutland, medical director and CEO of Newport Beach, Calif.-based Rutland Medical Group, is a pulmonary, critical care and internal medicine physician. His channel features videos that break down complex medical terminology.

6. Danielle Jones, MD. Dr. Jones, known as "Mama Doctor Jones," is an OB-GYN hospitalist with more than a million subscribers. Her channel features a range of videos that discuss OB-GYN topics.