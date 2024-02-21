Wisconsin hospital embraces new identity

Darlington, Wis.-based Memorial Hospital of Lafayette County is undergoing a rebrand, which will give the hospital a new name and an updated logo.

Memorial Hospital of Lafayette County will go by the name Lafayette Hospital + Clinics starting in January 2025, according to a Feb. 20 news release from the hospital. The hospital will begin bearing the name at the grand opening of their new location, which is expected to be completed in November 2024.

In addition to this, the hospital will also get an updated logo that will incorporate more vibrant colors.