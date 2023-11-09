What 3 hospitals pay their marketing talent

Three health systems are searching for marketing talent that pays above $90,000 per year or more than $30 per hour.
Here is what three health systems are paying for their marketing talent:
- Providence, based in Renton, Wash., is seeking a principal brand marketing and creative manager for a pay range between $54.22 and $89.01 per hour at its Washington, Oregon and Alaska locations.
- UCDavis Health System, based in Sacramento, Calif., is seeking a marketing specialist for a budgeted annual salary range between $90,000 to $110,000.
- UCHealth, based in Aurora, Colo., is seeking a financial and marketing strategist for a pay range between $31.61 and $47.41 per hour.