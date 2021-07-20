WebMD buys video-based patient education platform for hospitals

WebMD acquired the Wellness Network, a digital platform that provides hospitals and health systems with video-based patient education resources, the company said July 20.

Four details:

1. Under the deal, WebMD plans to build out its digital and online patient education tools by adding the Wellness Network's programming for patient engagement and postdischarge adherence.

2. The Wellness Network's resources span multiple formats including bedside television, online and tablet, as well as mobile and telehealth applications.

3. The Wellness Network currently offers five targeted hospital television channels for resources and education on the following topics: maternity, relaxation techniques, cardiovascular care, acute care and hospital safety, and waiting room practices.

4. Terms of the acquisition were not disclosed.