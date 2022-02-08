Washington hospital refreshes brand

Pullman (Wash.) Regional Hospital revitalized its brand to better reflect its mission and values.

The hospital said in a Feb. 4 news release its refreshed brand promotes its "commitment to a simplified, patient-focused experience."

Pullman Regional Hospital is pairing its logo — which features the letter P among green rolling hills — with a simpler typeface to increase consistency throughout the hospital, centers of excellence, foundations and its network of clinics.

The branding effort includes updating logos for practices within the hospital's clinic network, departments and other affiliations. The rollout will occur in phases, beginning with digital communications followed by updated printed communications and signage.

"When the brand work began, the goals were clear: modernize the brand, represent a patient-focused experience, honor the organization’s legacy and community, bring the hospital's culture to life, and ensure the brand elements were easy to use on digital platforms and in print," Ayanna Mendoza, a brand and design specialist for the hospital, said in the release.