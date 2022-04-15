Virginia Hospital Center rebrands as VHC Health

Arlington-based Virginia Hospital Center rebranded as VCH Health, the health system said April 15.

The rebrand includes a new name and logo that will be displayed on the VHCHealth.org website, social platforms, campus internal signs, as well as in the new VHC Health physicians offices opening throughout the region.

"It is important that our brand accurately represents the health system's mission and vision for the future," said Chris Lane, VHC Health's president and CEO. "Our new tagline 'For you. For life.' reflects our desire to serve as a health partner for lifelong care, bringing our services into the surrounding region to provide the care our patients need most."

The rebranding begins April 15, with all facilities expected to be fully rebranded by the end of this year.