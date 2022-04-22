UW Health renames Madison hospital

Madison, Wis.-based UW Health at The American Center was renamed to UW Health East Madison Hospital, the health system said April 21.

According to Ryann DeGraff, vice president and chief operating officer of UW Health East Madison Hospital, the rebrand better reflects what the facility offers "its patients and the community, including surgical and emergency care" and is an effort to improve patient experience.

The rebrand began April 12, with updated external signage.

The new name will also be used in Google Maps and other wayfinding apps so patients can navigate more easily to the hospital using their phone or tablet.