UC Davis Health program aims to eliminate organ transplant disparities

Sacramento, Calif.-based UC Davis Health launched a new program aimed at improving education regarding organ donation access and transplantation in underserved communities.

The project partnered with precision medicine company CareDx, to create educational content developed by a patient-centered committee, data science and digital technology, to improve awareness about the need for organ donations from underserved communities, according to an April 21 press release.

The project also aims to better inform patients in those communities about health interventions that may help them avoid end-stage organ failure and a transplant.

The pilot program, supported by CareDx and other patient advocacy groups, is designed to be scalable so that it can be adopted by healthcare providers across the country.