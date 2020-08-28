UAB Hospital projects giant digital sign to thank healthcare workers

University of Alabama at Birmingham unveiled a 67-foot high digital "thank you" tribute on the wall of one of its hospital campus buildings to express appreciation for healthcare workers during the pandemic, according to an Aug. 27 blog post.

Digital tech provider Diversified spearheaded the initiative to show support for medical professionals during the COVID-19 pandemic, Diversified account executive David DeGruy said. "They all deserve acknowledgment for being true heroes in this time of crisis. We thought what better way to relay that message than transforming a portion of a 105-foot building into a video screen 'thank you' tribute."

The visual thank you message, which reads "Heroes work here," was projected onto the wall of UAB Hospital's Quarterback Tower from about 7:30 p.m. until after 11 p.m. on Aug. 26.

