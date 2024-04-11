Top 10 universities for marketing

Marketing agency Hennessey Digital ranked the 10 best universities and colleges to attend for a career in marketing.

The company analyzed more than 1,300 educational institutions, scoring them on 11 factors, including the percentage of marketing degrees awarded in a year and the median earnings for marketing graduates after 10 years.

Here are the top 10, according to a news release shared April 10 with Becker's:

1. City University of New York Baruch College (New York City)

2. University of Pennsylvania (Philadelphia)

3. Western Governors University (Salt Lake City)

4. Arizona State University (Tempe)

5. Michigan State University (East Lansing)

6. Purdue University (West Lafayette, Ind.)

7. University of Florida (Gainesville)

8. University of Illinois Urbana-Champaign

9. University of Wisconsin-Madison

10. San Jose (Calif.) State University