TikTok partners with National Eating Disorder Association to curb harmful content

TikTok is rolling out new features to encourage body inclusivity and provide support to anyone struggling with an eating disorder through a new partnership with the National Eating Disorder Association, the organization said Feb. 22.

Starting this week, when a user searches for hashtags like "proana" (short for pro-anorexia) or "whatieatinaday," TikTok will show resources like NEDA's phone number and hours of operation. The social media platform will also share tips and resources from eating disorder experts for people who may be struggling with a disorder. These resources will remain permanent features on the app.



TikTok said that it will refine its policy "against content promoting or glorifying eating disorders, improve [its] ability to identify harmful content so that it can be quickly removed, and develop creative ways to advocate for our community."

