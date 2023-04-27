'They're Phillie colors': Mets swap NewYork-Presbyterian jersey patch after controversy

The New York Mets have swapped out their jersey patches bearing the name of New York City-based NewYork-Presbyterian after fans criticized the first version for having the colors of a rival team, CBS Sports reported.

"They're Phillie colors," Mets owner Steve Cohen said after the patches rolled out in early April, referring to the Philadelphia Phillies, according to the March 26 story. Mr. Cohen said he and NewYork-Presbyterian President and CEO Steven Corwin, MD, agreed to revise the patch.

The new patch is blue, orange and white rather than the red and white of the previous incarnation, and also smaller, the news outlet reported. The Mets debuted it April 25. They are the first MLB team to have a health system jersey sponsor after the league started allowing it this season.