These 5 messages could sway vaccine-hesitant Americans

Once COVID-19 vaccines are administered to all Americans who want them, expected by mid-May, healthcare communications professionals must deploy strategic messaging to reach vaccine-hesitant populations. Without widespread vaccine acceptance, it will be difficult for the U.S. to reach herd immunity, the point when enough people are immune to the virus that it can no longer spread easily throughout the population.

Americans have valid concerns about receiving COVID-19 vaccines, and they deserve clear information to help inform their decision on whether to get vaccinated. Below are five messages that could effectively address concerns among vaccine-hesitant individuals, as compiled by GoodRx:

Misinformation about the pandemic and COVID-19 vaccines is widespread, so it's best to get information from credible sources such as government agencies, medical organizations and educational institutions.



It's possible that you could still get COVID-19 post-vaccination, but you're less likely to experience severe illness.



The decision to get vaccinated protects not only you, but also the people around you.



Adverse reactions to COVID-19 vaccines are very rare.



Even if you never get sick, getting vaccinated against COVID-19 couldn't hurt.

