Texas hospital rebrands under same ownership

A Dallas hospital changed its name from City Hospital at White Rock to White Rock Medical Center.

The name change, announced Jan. 24, was made because market research showed the former name was "confusing and not well understood in the community," according to a news release. The hospital remains under the ownership of Pipeline Health.

The new logo involves the same colors as the previous logo, blue and lime green. The graphic features two triangular figures "reflecting light as a symbol of hope," according to the release. The hospital said the figures also suggest sailboats, which are reminiscent of nearby White Rock Lake.

"The same graphic also suggests direction — as in a compass needle — and movement, signifying the important progress under way as White Rock Medical Center is revitalized with new investments and program growth," Jane Brust, Pipeline Health’s vice president for marketing and communications, said in the release. "The hospital name appears in all capital letters in an easy-to-read typeface, reflecting the stability of the organization and the friendliness of the staff and physicians."

The hospital has unveiled new signage, launched an ad campaign and planned celebratory events for employees. The initiative's tagline is "new name, expanded services, bright future."