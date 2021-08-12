Spectrum Health employee goes viral over anti-vaccine TikTok videos

A pediatric ophthalmic technician at Grand Rapids, Mich.-based Spectrum Health's Helen Devos Children's Hospital, also in Grand Rapids, has gone viral on the video-sharing app TikTok after pushing back on her hospital's COVID-19 vaccine mandate, according to an Aug. 12 Holland Sentinel report.

The hospital's vaccine mandate requires employees to get inoculated once it receives full approval from the FDA, which is expected to occur before Labor Day.

"My employer has mandated the vaccine. I have two options; I can get the [vaccine], or I can just pretend that I'm going to get pregnant within the next year," Montana McCarthy said in the TikTok.

Another TikTok user, who goes by the username @smugnurse___, said she reported Ms. McCarthy's video to Spectrum Health Helen Devos Children's Hospital.

Spectrum Health told the publication it was aware of the TikToks and takes the matter very seriously. It was unable to confirm Ms. McCarthy's employment status, adding it doesn't discuss individual personnel matters.

"All Spectrum Health team members are expected to follow our code of excellence, values and expectations for team member behavior," Spectrum Health said in a statement. "While team members are entitled to their own personal opinions, only posts published on Spectrum Health official accounts express the views and opinions of Spectrum Health."

Ms. McCarthy has since deleted her TikTok account.