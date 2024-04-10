Sparrow Health System rebrands as University of Michigan Health-Sparrow

Lansing, Mich.-based Sparrow Health System has officially transitioned to University of Michigan Health-Sparrow.

UM Health-Sparrow leaders unveiled new signage and a promotional campaign April 10 as part of celebrations to begin marking Sparrow's new name and rebranding, according to a news release shared with Becker's. Celebrations are scheduled April 10 at UM Health-Sparrow Clinton and UM Health-Sparrow Carson, both in Lansing, and on April 11 at UM Health-Sparrow Eaton and UM Health-Sparrow Ionia.

The celebrations follow University of Michigan Health's 2023 acquisition of Sparrow Health System. The former E.W. Sparrow Hospital in Lansing has become University of Michigan Health-Sparrow Lansing, and the new names for Sparrow's five community hospitals will be:

— Sparrow Carson Hospital: University of Michigan Health-Sparrow Carson.

— Sparrow Clinton Hospital: University of Michigan Health-Sparrow Clinton.

— Sparrow Eaton Hospital: University of Michigan Health-Sparrow Eaton.

— Sparrow Ionia Hospital: University of Michigan Health-Sparrow Ionia.

— Sparrow St. Lawrence: University of Michigan Health-Sparrow St. Lawrence.

"We have created a regional health system in which we utilize the strengths of medical experts in Ann Arbor, the Lansing area and the Grand Rapids area to provide top-notch care to our communities," Margaret Dimond, regional president of U-M Health, said in the release. "What that means for our patients and their families is sometimes not having to make a long drive for specialized care and being back in the comfort of your home sooner."