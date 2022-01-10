Purdue launches degree in health promotion, education

Purdue University Global is rolling out a bachelor of science degree in health education and promotion.

Students who pursue the degree will learn how to plan, deploy and evaluate health programs, the West Lafayette, Ind., university said in a Jan. 7 news release. The fully online program will cover the advocacy, financial and marketing aspects of health education.

The degree's curriculum is in accordance with the educational requirements for the Certified Health Education Specialist examination.

"Our current pandemic highlights the need for skilled, dedicated health educators," Keith Smith, Purdue Global's vice president and dean of the School of Health Sciences, said in the release. "Purdue University Global’s new bachelor of science degree in health education and promotion will develop graduates who will serve on the front lines of community and national health, providing vital information to combat emergent health crises and promote healthy lifestyles."