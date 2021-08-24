Physician shares 2-minute strategy to get patients on board with COVID-19 vaccines

Chau Che, MD, a gastroenterologist at Temple University Health System in Philadelphia, never thought she would be speaking to patients about vaccinations. However, she adapted to the new duty the pandemic required of her and developed a five-step, two-minute strategy to get vaccine-hesitant patients on board with COVID-19 shots.

Dr. Che said the strategy has been successful on numerous occasions in an Aug. 22 MedPage Today article. Below are the five steps: