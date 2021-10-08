Optum's PatientsLikeMe survey: 57% of patients research treatment online rather than consulting physician

Most patients are using the internet to evaluate their treatment options rather than working with their physician, according to a recent study by Optum's PatientsLikeMe.

Optum Ventures acquired PatientsLikeMe, a healthcare technology startup, in 2019.

For its study, PatientsLikeMe surveyed 1,000 U.S. consumers about the challenges they undergo searching for reliable health information and their perception of the process.

Five study insights: