Ochsner Health partners with new digital media company

New Orleans-based Ochsner Health has selected the Moran Group as its digital marketing agency.

The Moran Group is a full-service digital marketing agency that specializes in healthcare. The company was selected partially because of its expertise in marketing through Google, according to the Oct. 6 Moran Group news release.

The partnership will work to reach more patients and drive more patient bookings.

"Our entire team at The Moran Group is excited to utilize our technology and expertise to enable another Louisiana-based organization to achieve their marketing goals and continued growth," Moran Group COO Kathryn Lemoine said. "Over the last decade, we have made a tremendous investment in our people and products to help our clients achieve their marketing goals. We look forward to our partnership and future success for Ochsner Health."