Nuvance Health selects CRM, marketing automation partner

Nuvance Health, a health system based in New York and Connecticut, on Feb. 10 chose SymphonyRM as its customer relationship management and marketing automation partner.

To drive better patient engagement, the health system will use SymphonyRM's platform to create personalized and ongoing communication with patients about their health.

The platform will process Nuvance Health data across multiple channels, analyze market needs and engagement opportunities across channels, provide outreach and consumer preference management and use algorithms to deliver personalized next steps for patients.

"Prior to choosing SymphonyRM as our CRM and marketing automation partner, we were working with two legacy CRM partners," Jean Ahn, Nuvance Health's chief strategy officer, said in a news release. "We realized we needed to better connect with our community. SymphonyRM brings a level of transparency in how data science is applied and how our communities are engaged."

