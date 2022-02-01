Novant rolls out new facility names, plans $3B in capital projects

Following one year of Wilmington, N.C.-based New Hanover Regional Medical Center joining Winston-Salem, N.C.-based Novant Health, the system unveiled new names of several facilities with the Novant brand, which went into effect Feb. 1.

The system has also committed money to future needs, including $600 million for major facilities and other expenses as well as $2.5 billion for capital needs, such as a 66-bed hospital set to open in 2024, according to a Feb. 1 news release.

The new facility names include: