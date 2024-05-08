Novant Health, Michael Jordan team up to expand care access

Winston-Salem, N.C.-based Novant Health partnered with former professional basketball player Michael Jordan to open a new medical clinic.

The new 7,800-square-foot clinic, called the Novant Health Michael Jordan Family Medical Clinic, opened in Wilmington, N.C., Mr. Jordan's hometown, according to a May 7 news release from Novant. The clinic has 12 patient rooms.

This opening marks the third clinic on which Mr. Jordan and Novant Health have collaborated. The other two Michael Jordan Family Medical Clinics opened in Charlotte, N.C.

"Everyone is worthy of access to quality healthcare, no matter where you live or if you have insurance," Mr. Jordan said in the release. "I'm truly inspired by the many powerful stories of people who are now thriving thanks to the support of our Charlotte medical clinics."

The clinics offer primary care, behavioral health and other support services, according to the release.