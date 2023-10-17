Novant Health inks 10-year NBA naming rights deal

Winston-Salem, N.C.-based Novant Health has extended its naming rights partnership with the NBA's Charlotte Hornets for another 10 years.

The deal also continues the health system's sponsorship of NBA G League affiliate the Greensboro (N.C.) Swarm and adds the Hornets Venom GT esports franchise. All three teams are part of Hornets Sports & Entertainment.

"We work daily to inspire and empower communities to stay healthy. We know that Hornets Sports & Entertainment is equally dedicated to wellness within our community, so it was natural to collectively expand our reach and strengthen our impact," said Saad Ehtisham, president of Novant Health's greater Charlotte market, in a September news release.

Terms of the deal were not disclosed, but similar naming rights partnerships typically exceed $1 million a year, the Winston-Salem Journal reported Oct. 11. Novant Health has been a sponsor of the city's NBA franchise since 2004.

The health system keeps the naming rights to the Novant Health Training Center at Spectrum Center, where the Hornets play their home games, as well as the Novant Health Fieldhouse at the Greensboro Coliseum Complex, the Swarm's stadium, and will continue to have its name on the courts and courtside signage. Novant Health will also remain the naming sponsor of the Spectrum Center's suite level and care center and lactation stations.