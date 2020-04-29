Northwell TV special to spotlight COVID-19 front-line military, healthcare workers

Northwell Health will honor healthcare and military heroes serving on the front lines of the COVID-19 pandemic in New York during a Memorial Day television special on May 25.

The 2020 Side By Side: A Celebration of Service special will air at 7 p.m. EST May 25. Additionally, the New York City-based health system will host a #HealthcareHeroes concert series each Monday in May leading up to the Memorial Day special.

The series will feature conversations with heroes of the COVID-19 pandemic and will stream live via Northwell Health's YouTube channel at 7 p.m. EST on May 4, May 11 and May 18. Musical artists Questlove, Gavin DeGraw and Meghan Trainor will perform.

Northwell Health launched its inaugural Side By Side: A Celebration of Service event last year over Memorial Day weekend. The event served as the official pinnacle event of New York City Fleet Week and honored veterans and active military. Veterans advocacy group Military Friendly ranked Northwell as the No. 7 top nonprofit employer in the U.S.

