'No One Has Time for Flu': CDC, AMA team up with Ad Council to boost vaccination rates

The CDC and the American Medical Association partnered with the Ad Council Oct. 6 to roll out the new "No One Has Time for Flu" campaign, which urges Americans to get their flu shots.

When developing the campaign, the Ad Council drew upon two insights: that people are motivated to take action by caring for their loved ones, and they are balancing more responsibilities than ever before. The messaging illustrates how coming down with the flu could greatly interrupt not just the life of the person with the illness, but also all the people who rely on them.

The campaign designed its messaging to better engage Black and Latinx communities, the two demographic groups with the lowest flu vaccination rates, according to CDC data.

"Although there are many factors that can contribute to hesitation about getting a flu vaccine, our research revealed that a key barrier is that many people don't see a need for it," Ad Council President and CEO Lisa Sherman said in a news release. "Our campaign will challenge that mindset by showing how getting a flu shot is one simple way we can protect ourselves and our families — a goal that has taken on new urgency amid the pandemic."

Running nationwide during the 2020-21 flu season, the campaign features messaging on print, television, radio, social media and outdoor channels. It also directs people to GetMyFluShot.org, where they can find more information about where they can get vaccinated.

