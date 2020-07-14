NJ COVID-19 awareness campaign focuses on young adults

New Jersey's health commissioner Judith Persichilli, BSN, RN, revealed the state's plans to launch a COVID-19 awareness campaign targeting young adults during a July 13 news briefing.

During the briefing, Ms. Persichilli said the campaign will commence during the week of July 19 and will focus on letting young people know they are "part of the solution" to stopping the spread of COVID-19.

Young adults make up the group with the most rapidly growing number of people testing positive for COVID-19 in New Jersey, which state public health officials say is due in large part to their recent tendency to attend crowded social gatherings.

Data shared at the news briefing found that 18-29 year-old residents went from making up 12 percent of the state's COVID-19 cases in April to 22 percent in June. It was also revealed that more than 730 residents within the age group have been hospitalized with COVID-19, and 53 have died because of the disease.

"I want to especially emphasize to our young people that they are not invincible or immune to COVID-19," Ms. Persichilli said.

