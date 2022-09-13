NewYork-Presbyterian's 'Stay Amazing' campaign debuts at the US Open

NewYork-Presbyterian's revamped "Stay Amazing" campaign spotlighted patients' stories at the U.S. Open Tennis Championship, MM+M reported Sept. 12.

The campaign, launched in November 2021, is a part of a series encouraging New Yorkers to prioritize their health and well-being.

NewYork-Presbyterian revamped the campaign this year to center it around patients and how the health system's care has affected them.

Each of the spots features one patient's story, with the first debuting at the U.S. Open.

The feature, narrated by a pediatric care patient, is a combination of live action and animation that shares a kid's-eye perspective on being diagnosed with myocarditis.

"The previous campaign was built around this idea that amazing things are happening here," said Devika Mathrani, chief marketing officer of NewYork-Presbyterian. "It was focused on communicating the excellence of the institution, but it was a little more insular; it talked about ourselves and what's happening within the four walls of the hospital. Whereas the new campaign is more focused on asking, 'What does that excellence do for the communities and the people that we serve?'"

The new iteration of the "Stay Amazing" campaign is being rolled out across multiple channels and in concert with the world of sports, courtesy of partnerships with the World Cup, the National Football League and the New York Mets.