NewYork-Presbyterian Lawrence Hospital unveils new brand identity

Bronxville, N.Y.-based NewYork-Presbyterian Lawrence Hospital unveiled a new brand identity Sept. 6.

NewYork-Presbyterian Lawrence Hospital has changed its name to NewYork-Presbyterian Westchester, according to a press release from the health system.

The rebranding aims to provide clarity on the hospital's location, and to reflect the names of other hospitals across the NewYork-Presbyterian enterprise.

"With our new name, NewYork-Presbyterian Westchester, we are renewing our commitment to providing exceptional care to the community," said Steven Corwin, MD, president and CEO of NewYork-Presbyterian. "We are proud to be expanding our services across Westchester, making world-class care even more convenient and accessible for our patients and the communities we serve."