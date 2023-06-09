Michigan hospitals launch ad campaign to address staffing shortages in the state

The Michigan Health and Hospital Association has launched a new campaign to create a pipeline of nurses and other healthcare workers with the aim of addressing the severe staffing shortages affecting Michigan hospitals and health systems.

The campaign, dubbed Mi Hospital Careers, began June 12 and will run until September 2023, according to a June 8 press release from the Michigan Health and Hospital Association. The campaign focuses on encouraging young Michigan residents to choose healthcare careers.

"Healthcare careers, particularly nursing, provide an opportunity to contribute to a meaningful, long-term and successful career," Amy Brown, MSN, chief nursing officer of Lansing, Mich.-based E.W. Sparrow Hospital, said in the release. "Our state and our current pool of nurses continue to age, creating a situation where we need young professionals entering the workforce to consider nursing careers to meet the future demand of our hospitals."