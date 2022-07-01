Michigan health system changes name

Iron Mountain, Mich.-based Dickinson County Healthcare System has unveiled a new brand identity June 30.

Dickinson County Healthcare System will now be called Marshfield Medical Center-Dickinson, according to a June 30 press release. The new name change reflects the health system's affiliation with Marshfield (Wis.) Clinic Health System.

"Part of the process is filing for legal name changes and working through the multiple levels of changing all things with name and logo. It is a huge undertaking, but we have reached the moment where we can increase the volume around our new name and brand. We are honored to represent Marshfield in Dickinson," said Chuck Nelson, chief administrative officer of Marshfield Medical Center-Dickinson.