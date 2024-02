Mercy Iowa City (Iowa) officially transitioned to the University of Iowa Health system brand, ABC affiliate KCRG reported Jan. 31.

Signs and door graphics now display "Iowa Health Care Downtown Campus," according to the publication. The transition was made the same day that ownership of Mercy Iowa City was transferred to Iowa City-based UI Health Care.

Graphics on a nearby skybridge will be updated to reflect the change at a later date.

The rebrand move for Mercy Iowa was announced in December.