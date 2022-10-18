Mayo Clinic wins Upper Midwest Emmy

The Upper Midwest Emmys have selected the Rochester, Minn.-based Mayo Clinic for an outstanding achievement award.

The health system took home the Upper Midwest Emmy for Health/Medical on Oct. 15 for a report titled "A Father's Gift to His Son," about a man who donated his kidney to his young son at the Mayo Clinic in Rochester.

The surgery was performed by the surgical director of Mayo's pediatric kidney transplant program, Mikel Prieto, MD, according to an Oct. 17 Mayo new release.

An additional Mayo report, following a nurse who plays piano for her patients, was nominated for an Upper Midwest Emmy.