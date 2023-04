Oak Bluffs, Mass.-based Martha's Vineyard Hospital has finished its rebranding efforts and has installed the last signaged needed to integrate the Mass General Brigham brand into its hospital, MV Times reported April 20.

The new signage at the hospital was the last exterior change it needed to make in its rebranding efforts, according to Denise Schepici, president of Martha's Vineyard Hospital.

Martha's Vineyard Hospital is an affiliate of Boston-based Mass General Brigham.