Mass General, St. Jude Children's & more raise money for frontline healthcare workers on #GivingTuesdayNow

Several large organizations have come together to sponsor a social media movement to support healthcare workers, small businesses and loneliness during the pandemic.

The movement, dubbed #GivingTuesdayNow, launched May 5 to encourage businesses, individuals and philanthropists to support communities and nonprofit organizations worldwide. The movement encourages people to share how they are giving back on social media using the hashtag.

The leadership sponsors of #GivingTuesdayNow are:

• Bill & Melinda Gates Foundation

• PayPal

• America's Food Fund

• Fidelity Charitable

• Ford

• Ford Foundation

• William-Flora Heweltt Foundation

Multiple health systems are participating in the movement to encourage donations. For example, Massachusetts General Hospital in Boston set up a page to collect #GivingTuesdayNow donations, and has reported that it received support from celebrities and athletes. Memphis, Tenn.-based St. Jude Children's Research Hospital participated in a Facebook livestream as part of #GivingTuesdayNow to promote donations.

The GivingTuesday movement began to raise money for organizations in December; the last event day of giving on Dec. 3, 2019 raised $2 billion in the U.S.

More articles on digital marketing:

Northwell TV special to spotlight COVID-19 front-line military, healthcare workers

Advertising during a pandemic: 7 thoughts and considerations

Northwell 'Hope Tracker' at Madison Square Garden displays COVID-19 recoveries

© Copyright ASC COMMUNICATIONS 2020. Interested in LINKING to or REPRINTING this content? View our policies by clicking here.