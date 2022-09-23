Lasso, CMI Media run successful pilot with IMB Watson ad accelerator

Healthcare marketing and analytics platform Lasso and healthcare media company CMI Media Group shared the results of their pilot with IBM Watson to create personalized healthcare marketing campaigns.

IBM Watson's Advertising Accelerator uses artificial intelligence to predict and create advertising. CMI Media Group ran a pilot campaign with IBM Watson from the fourth quarter of 2021 to the first quarter of 2022, according to the Sept. 21 Lasso news release.

During the trial partnership between CMI and IBM Watson, in which CMI used Lasso's platform, CMI reported a 151 percent increase in conversion rate to the company's site and a 40 percent increase in click-through rate.

"We are excited and honored to be a key player in this first-to-market partnership with CMI Media Group and IBM," Lasso CEO Greg Field said. "This successful campaign and our ability to granularly measure its impact on prescription activity is a huge win for the healthcare industry at large. We're now able to ensure that brands can reach the right audiences, at the right time, in the right place, with the right messaging, which ultimately leads to better patient outcomes."