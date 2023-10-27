LA Kings, Children's Hospital of Los Angeles expand partnership

The NHL's Los Angeles Kings extended its partnership with Children's Hospital of Los Angeles and announced a new donation of $1 million to the hospital.

The renewal builds on more than two decades of partnership between the Children's Hospital of Los Angeles and the LA Kings. Through the renewal, Children's Hospital of Los Angeles will have enhanced visibility across LA Kings platforms, according to an Oct. 26 LA Kings news release.

The new $1 million donation will support the hospital's blood donor center, division of pediatric neurosurgery and the Sickle Cell disease program.

"Through our joint efforts, we have witnessed the transformative power of sports and health care coming together to uplift and support patients and their families, and we have seen firsthand the positive impact we can make when we unite for a common cause," Jennifer Pope, senior vice president of community relations and hockey development at LA Kings, said in the news release. "We are excited to be continuing this journey together and we look forward to further advancing the well-being of our community's youth."