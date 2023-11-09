Jury still has no verdict for Johns Hopkins suit made famous by Netflix doc

A six-person jury went on a recess Nov. 9 without reaching a verdict in the Johns Hopkins All Children's Hospital $220 million lawsuit case that was made famous by a Netflix documentary, CBS affiliate WTSP reported.

The trial against the St. Petersburg, Fla.-based hospital, initiated nine weeks ago, involved more than 50 witness testimonies and depositions, along with the examination of thousands of pieces of evidence.

The lawsuit, filed by the family of 17-year-old Maya Kowalski, is seeking a $220 million punitive damages award from the jury.

Ms. Kowalksi was held at the hospital for 87 days when she was 10 years old without any contact with her mother while the hospital initiated a child abuse investigation after the family sought treatment, including pain medications and ketamine, for her complex regional pain syndrome. The family filed suit against All Children's in 2018.

Jurors entered sequestration on Nov. 7 to determine whether Johns Hopkins should provide compensation to the Kowalski family.

The six-member jury, consisting of four women and two men, extended their deliberations into Nov. 8, as they assessed numerous claims, which include intricate calculations if they rule in favor of the family, according to the news outlet.

The case revolves around seven distinct claims encompassing medical negligence, fraudulent billing, and a two-fold allegation of false imprisonment and battery.

The lawsuit additionally features an assertion by the survivors of the estate of Beata Kowalski, the mother of Maya who died by suicide, alleging intentional infliction of emotional distress as a cause of her demise.

Netflix released "Take Care of Maya" in June.