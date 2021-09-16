Job seekers listing vaccination status on LinkedIn, resumes

It's important that job seekers use keywords to distinguish themselves from other applicants during their job hunt. That's why some job seekers are making sure employers know they're vaccinated against COVID-19 by mentioning it in their resumes and LinkedIn profiles, MarketWatch reported ​​Sept. 16.

At the end of August, the share of job postings on Indeed.com requiring COVID-19 vaccination increased by 242 percent from the same point in July, according to the company.

Job seekers are promoting their vaccination status to signal that they're ready for in-person work and will be able to meet any COVID-19 vaccine requirements they may encounter in their new job. For example, Jacki Hall, an IT project and program manager, told MarketWatch she included "Available and Vaccinated for Travel" in her LinkedIn profile, as she's seeking a position that includes international business travel.