The Parkview Cancer Institute, a part of Parkview Regional Medical Center, is changing its name to the Packnett Family Cancer Institute.

The Fort Wayne, Ind.-based cancer institute's new name will honor Parkview Health's CEO Mike Packnett and his family for their role in the development of the facility and its comprehensive care model, according to a Nov. 3 press release from Parkview.

The facility's signage and other materials will be changed to reflect the new name in early 2023.