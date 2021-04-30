How hashtags like #PfizerGang and #TeamModerna affect Americans' vaccine brand preferences

The posts Americans share on social media after they receive their COVID-19 vaccines are influencing vaccine brand preferences, according to survey results released April 29 by health communications consultancy M Booth Health and market research company Savanta.

M Booth Health and Savanta surveyed 1,000 demographically diverse consumers April 10-15, finding that 74 percent of Americans prefer a specific COVID-19 vaccine brand.

Thirty-six percent of respondents preferred Pfizer, 19 percent preferred Moderna and 17 percent preferred Johnson & Johnson. Twenty-one percent of those who preferred Pfizer and 23 percent of those that preferred Moderna said social media posts made by friends and family contributed to their preference.

Forty-six percent of respondents said Facebook is the most useful social media platform for learning about COVID-19 vaccines, saying it's the best site to see other people's experiences.

One-third of respondents said they want drugmakers to make it easier to ask questions about their products on social media. Additionally, 39 percent said they thought it would be helpful for drugmakers to post short videos explaining their products on social media.

